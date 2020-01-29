Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan football community, including organisers and players, on Tuesday offered heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former FIFA referee Mian Abdul Bari. President Pakistan Football Referee Association Mian Abdul Bari passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness and was laid to rest at his native town Khanewal. His funeral was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. AFC Vice President Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, along with former Secretary PFF Col r Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi and his companions, has expressed his deep condolence to the bereaved family and termed his departure a big and irreparable loss to Pakistan football as well as his family.

“Late Mian Bari was our close companion who had served the game for his whole life and especially contributed for the promotion and uplift of the referees in Pakistan, which cannot be forgotten.”