The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 132, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Some 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, have been reported in China. The Tibet autonomous region has also reported one suspected case.

It was reported that a total of 9,239 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan city, has spread across 30 provinces in the country.

Tens of cases have also been reported in Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.

Chinese authorities last week announced plans to extend the Lunar New Year holiday, which was originally set to end on Jan. 30, in a bid to reduce mass gatherings and to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide, and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting Thursday where it postponed a decision on declaring the outbreak a health emergency, saying it needed more information about the virus.