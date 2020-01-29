Share:

KARACHI - Dr Murtaza Syed has been appointed as deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years, in pursuance of Section 10(4) of State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956 (amended). He took over the responsibilities on January 27, 2020, said a SBP statement issued here on Tuesday. Dr Murtaza Syed has more than 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making. He worked with the International Monetary Fund for 16 years before resigning to join the SBP. Most recently, he served as Adviser at IMF’s Institute for Capacity Development; overseeing the planning and implementation of IMF training and technical assistance programs around the world. Earlier, he was Deputy Division Chief in the IMF’s Strategy, Policy, and Review Department and was involved in IMF programs and surveillance of various emerging markets and advanced economies, including Colombia, Cyprus, the Euro regime, Japan, and Korea. He also served as the IMF’s Deputy Resident Representative in China between 2010 and 2014 and as IMF Mission Chief to Macao. He started his career at the IMF in the Fiscal Affairs Department before moving to the Asia and Pacific Department, where he worked on a variety of emerging markets and developing countries. He started his career in the late 1990s as a Senior Policy Analyst at the Islamabad-based Human Development Center under former federal finance minister, Dr Mahbub-ul-Haq. Later, he worked for the Institute for Fiscal Studies in London, the UK’s premier public policy think-tank, where he conducted research projects on business investment and employment behavior as well as evaluating two large Latin American antipoverty programs.