Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia is not abiding by the agreements inked earlier to end the conflict in Syria's Idlib region, local media reported.

Turkey and Russia agreed to ease the fighting in Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in northern Syria, and to establish a demilitarized zone there in line with the deals reached in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, and the Russian city of Sochi.

"Currently, Russia is not loyal to Astana or Sochi," state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

"If Russia remains committed to these agreements, we will also move on with the same loyalty," Erdogan told reporters during his return flight from Senegal.

Turkey would take a new stance in the face of Russia's failure in stopping bombardments, the Turkish president noted.

He said Turkish delegations have been conducting talks with their Russian counterparts and telling them that "Turkey is running out of patience."

The Syrian government forces, backed by Russia, have been carrying out airstrikes in Idlib, forcing civilians to leave their homes.

Erdogan earlier noted that close to 400,000 people from Idlib have started moving toward Turkey's border, fleeing hostility in the region.

Turkey and Russia have initiated a new cease-fire in Idlib which supposed to come into effect on Jan. 12.

France's Macron Accuses Erdogan of Failing to breaking pledge on Libya

France has been a major critic of Ankara's move to deploy troops to Libya in recent weeks, calling for "the greatest restraint" to avoid escalating the decade-old conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of failing to fulfil his obligations regarding Libya.

"In recent days, we have seen Turkish ships accompanying Syrian mercenaries arriving on Libyan soil," the president said Wednesday after receiving Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Paris, his remarks cited by AFP.

"This is a clear violation of what President Erdogan pledged to do at the Berlin conference; it is failure to keep his word," Macron said.

Berlin and Moscow Conferences on Inter-Libyan Peace

Earlier this month, officials from Turkey, Egypt, Russia, the United States, the European Union and the African Union met in Berlin, Germany to discuss the long-running civil war in Libya, urging both the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based House of Representatives backed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army to freeze hostilities and start peace talks. Participants called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on any party which violates the ceasefire arrangements.

Haftar reportedly refused to sign the ceasefire agreement and left without warning. Earlier, the Moscow talks on intra-Libyan peace, in which officials from Russia and Turkey took part, similarly failed to produce an agreement.

Another round of Libyan crisis settlement talks is expected to occur in Berlin next month.

Haftar's Libyan National Army has been carrying out an offensive to seize Tripoli since last April, but with limited success. In mid-January, the Turkish government announced that it would be deploying troops to support the GNA government in accordance with a treaty on military cooperation. The Tobruk-based government blasted what it called Turkey's attempt to "intervene in Libya's domestic affairs," and vowed to continue its "war against terrorism and extremism...until all armed groups are expelled and the entire country of Libya has been liberated."

A unit of Turkish special forces arrived in Tripoli on January 17. Since then, regional and international media have reported that Turkey has engaged in the transfer of mercenary fighters out of Syria to Libya using its naval resources.