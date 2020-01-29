Share:

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan for the Middle East aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's Mideast peace plan is "absolutely unacceptable", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Jerusalem is sacred for Muslims. The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable. This plan ignores Palestinians' rights and is aimed at legitimising Israel's occupation," Erdogan said, as quoted by CNN Turk broadcaster.

The plan, aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, offers a two-state solution with Jerusalem to remain Israel's "undivided" capital but with the Palestinian capital to "include areas of East Jerusalem".