Share:

Four Pakistani students in China have contracted coronavirus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Wednesday.

While addressing the press conference in Islamabad, the SAPM, however, refused to share their names but assured the families that the government will take care of them.

There are 500 Pakistani students currently studying in different universities in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly virus.

"Four students have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. Their condition is better now,” Dr Zafar Mirza said.

He said that health ministry is in contact with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy in Beijing. “Pakistani officials in China are in constant touch with all the students,” he said.

The special assistant said that there is no report of any confirmed novel coronavirus case from any part of Pakistan. The symptoms of this deadly virus are headache, fever, cough and respiratory problem, he added.

Dr Zafar Mirza went on to say that the virus attacks three people out of 100, leaving remaining 97 unaffected.

Earlier, the special assistant said utmost vigilance is being maintained and an Emergency Operation Cell at Federal Health Ministry is monitoring the situation round the clock.

Thermos scanners and thermo guns have been provided to well-trained health staff at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to screen all passengers arriving via flights from China, he continued.

Dr Zafar further said instructions have also been given to all major hospitals to make arrangements to receive possible cases of the virus and provide them necessary treatment.