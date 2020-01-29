Share:

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zameer Hussain issued instructions to the managers of transport stands in order to ensure provision of all necessary facilities to commuters.

The RTA secretary paid visits to various public transport stands in the major transport hub in various cities in Central Punjab and expressed his dismay over unhygienic conditions.

He stressed the fact that the government had launched the Clean and Green Program across the country, under which it is mandatory for the transport stands’ managers to uncompromisingly ensure cleanliness.

“Neat and clean environment is imperative for the protection of public health, especially of those who visit the transport stands and travel by public transport,” he emphasised.

Hussain instructed the stand managers to ensure availability of water for travelers on 23/7 basis.