LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Anser Majeed Khan has said that time has come to take corrupt mafia to task. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Anser Majeed said that those who looted the national exchequer cannot escape from accountability. He said that we have to root out corruption from the country once and for all. The provincial minister said that PM Imran Khan is a ray of hope for the nation to put the country on the road to progress. We will never compromise on national interest, he added. Anser Majeed said that the corrupt rulers filled their coffers instead of bringing betterment in national economy. All out measures are being taken for ensuring the transparency and merit in the national institutes, he added.