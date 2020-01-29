Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements in perspective of visit of Bangladesh Cricket team.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar uddin Syed, AIG (Special Branch), SSPs Traffic, DPD, Security and other police officials were present in the meeting.

The IGP was briefed about overall security arrangements for the visit.

Islamabad Police Chief directed both DIGs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. He was briefed that police commandoes have been assigned security duties during movement of Bangladesh Cricket team and irrelevant persons would not be allowed at the venue where the team would be staying.

The IGP directed for overall effective security and said that the personnel should keep vigilant eye on their surroundings.

He said that personnel of Islamabad Police Special Branch should allow entrance of the relevant people through walk gates near staying area of the team.

He was told that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has also issued an alternate route plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on various roads.

He said that Islamabad police would maintain complete coordination with other law enforcement agencies during the visit of Bangladesh Cricket team and added no laxity would be tolerated in performance of duties.