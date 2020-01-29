PESHAWAR - Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has said the poor masses were being squeezed as the
prices of utilities had gone up
through the roof.
While briefing media persons after a meeting regarding
the performance of the incumbent PTI-led government and
poor masses miseries due to
price hiking here at party’s
central secretariat on Tuesday,
Faiq Shah said that increasing price-hike multiplied the
miseries of poverty stricken
masses. He noted that national
institutions were on the verge
to collapse and destruction
due to the poor planning and
bad governance.
The ATP chairman further
added that prime government
institutions like Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Railways (PR), Pakistan
Steel Mill (PSM), WAPDA and
other revenue generating sectors were running under high
deficit and not heading towards any improvement due
lack of proper planning and
incompetency on part of the
government.
“The government has adopted adhocism policy in the
country, which is main reason
behind the slow progress in
every sector,” he added.
Faiq Shah asked: “If Prime
Minister Imran Khan wants to
bring reforms in the country,
so he must change his deed
first. The incompetent and
corrupt people are gathered
around the prime minister, so
system cannot be changed in
such a manner.”
The party chief observed
that the State organisations
were using experiment sit
under the agenda of institutional reforms. “No strategy
and planning were being adopted to make the low-making
national entities into a profitmaking one,” he added.
FAiq Shah also said that
Supreme Court of Pakistan
took notice of the corruption
in Pakistan Railways and incompetency on part of the
ministry concerned, while a
large number of people lost
their jobs, which was insult
of merit and their skills. He
added change was impossible
without creating awareness
among the society.
He informed that his party
has launched an awareness
campaign and welfare struggle
across the country, which is
the real journey towards positive change.
He said the ATP also prepared a comprehensive sketch
of change, through that’s
implementation the country
could be put on right track of
sustainable progress.