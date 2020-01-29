Share:

PESHAWAR - Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has said the poor masses were being squeezed as the

prices of utilities had gone up

through the roof.

While briefing media persons after a meeting regarding

the performance of the incumbent PTI-led government and

poor masses miseries due to

price hiking here at party’s

central secretariat on Tuesday,

Faiq Shah said that increasing price-hike multiplied the

miseries of poverty stricken

masses. He noted that national

institutions were on the verge

to collapse and destruction

due to the poor planning and

bad governance.

The ATP chairman further

added that prime government

institutions like Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Railways (PR), Pakistan

Steel Mill (PSM), WAPDA and

other revenue generating sectors were running under high

deficit and not heading towards any improvement due

lack of proper planning and

incompetency on part of the

government.

“The government has adopted adhocism policy in the

country, which is main reason

behind the slow progress in

every sector,” he added.

Faiq Shah asked: “If Prime

Minister Imran Khan wants to

bring reforms in the country,

so he must change his deed

first. The incompetent and

corrupt people are gathered

around the prime minister, so

system cannot be changed in

such a manner.”

The party chief observed

that the State organisations

were using experiment sit

under the agenda of institutional reforms. “No strategy

and planning were being adopted to make the low-making

national entities into a profitmaking one,” he added.

FAiq Shah also said that

Supreme Court of Pakistan

took notice of the corruption

in Pakistan Railways and incompetency on part of the

ministry concerned, while a

large number of people lost

their jobs, which was insult

of merit and their skills. He

added change was impossible

without creating awareness

among the society.

He informed that his party

has launched an awareness

campaign and welfare struggle

across the country, which is

the real journey towards positive change.

He said the ATP also prepared a comprehensive sketch

of change, through that’s

implementation the country

could be put on right track of

sustainable progress.