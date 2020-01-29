PESHAWAR - Amn Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has said the poor masses were being squeezed as the

READ MORE: 'Trump plan to bad repercussions for region'

prices of utilities had gone up

through the roof.

While briefing media persons after a meeting regarding

the performance of the incumbent PTI-led government and

READ MORE: Mahmoud Abbas calls Trump Mideast deal 'conspiracy', says 'Jerusalem is not for sale'

poor masses miseries due to

price hiking here at party’s

central secretariat on Tuesday,

Faiq Shah said that increasing price-hike multiplied the

READ MORE: Number of US troops with traumatic brain injuries from Iran missile attack increases to 50

miseries of poverty stricken

masses. He noted that national

institutions were on the verge

to collapse and destruction

READ MORE: Trump unveils Israel-Palestine plan amid opposition

due to the poor planning and

bad governance.

The ATP chairman further

added that prime government

READ MORE: Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians: Hamas

institutions like Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Railways (PR), Pakistan

Steel Mill (PSM), WAPDA and

other revenue generating sectors were running under high

deficit and not heading towards any improvement due

READ MORE: Mideast Plan: Trump unveils his 'Deal of the Century' to recognise Israeli Sovereignty

lack of proper planning and

incompetency on part of the

government.

“The government has adopted adhocism policy in the

READ MORE: IUII to present nation-wide plan for restoring Student Unions: IUII Rector

country, which is main reason

behind the slow progress in

every sector,” he added.

Faiq Shah asked: “If Prime

READ MORE: Egypt launches massive military exercises along Libyan border to counter Turkey

Minister Imran Khan wants to

bring reforms in the country,

so he must change his deed

first. The incompetent and

READ MORE: Pakistan improves score on Economic Freedom Index

corrupt people are gathered

around the prime minister, so

system cannot be changed in

such a manner.”

READ MORE: Construction of cancer hospital in Quetta to begin next month: CM Balochistan

The party chief observed

that the State organisations

were using experiment sit

under the agenda of institutional reforms. “No strategy

READ MORE: CJCSC General Nadeem Raza meets Saudi King Salman in Riyadh

and planning were being adopted to make the low-making

national entities into a profitmaking one,” he added.

FAiq Shah also said that

Supreme Court of Pakistan

READ MORE: Trump-Erdogan discuss Libya, Syria as KSA opposes foreign intervention in North African region

took notice of the corruption

in Pakistan Railways and incompetency on part of the

ministry concerned, while a

large number of people lost

READ MORE: Pakistan reaches out to Africa for economic relations: FM Qureshi

their jobs, which was insult

of merit and their skills. He

added change was impossible

without creating awareness

READ MORE: Suspected militants blow up major gas pipeline in Rahimyar Khan

among the society.

He informed that his party

has launched an awareness

campaign and welfare struggle

READ MORE: China decisive in fight against fatal virus: WHO

across the country, which is

the real journey towards positive change.

He said the ATP also prepared a comprehensive sketch

of change, through that’s

READ MORE: Jewish settlers torch school in occupied West Bank

implementation the country

could be put on right track of

sustainable progress.