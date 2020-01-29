Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently on Wednesday (today).

Wet conditions added to the woes of motorists and pedestrians as rainwater inundated on portions of roads and roadsides.

Scattered rains, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather during the day and at night time.

In Lahore, the rains started last day and continued intermittently throughout the day on Tuesday.

Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important arteries including The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Canal Bank Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of Lahore.

Cloud cover, steady rains and continuously blowing winds made weather chilly during the daytime and at night.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 18 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Bagrote and Parachinar was recorded -11C, Gupis, Kalam and Astore -10C, Malam Jabba -04C, Gilgit and Kalat -03C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 09C.

According to the experts, westerly wave is still affecting parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

The local meteorological department has forecast intermittent rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for parts of the country including Lahore on Wednesday.

According to Met office, Okara received 28mm rain, Gujranwala, Hafizabad 27mm, Jhang 26mm, Faislabad, Mangla 23mm, Lahore (airport 21mm, City 19mm), Sahiwal 20mm, Mandi Bahauddin 19mm, Jhelum 17mm, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat 16mm, Murree, Kasur 13mm, Chakwal 12mm, Islamabad (airport 23mm, Zeropoint, Bokra 15mm, Golra 14mm, Saidupur 12mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 15mm, Shamsabad 11mm), Sialkot (airport 13mm, city 13mm), Attock 08mm, Narowal, Bahawalnagar 09mm, Sargodha 06mm, Joharabad 04mm, Noorpurthal, Kot Addu 03mm, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sargodha.