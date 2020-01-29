Share:

LAHORE - Terming British travel advisory a great initiative, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged Foreign Ministry, Foreign Missions abroad to motivate other countries to follow the suite.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that British travel advisory has proved that Pakistan was a land of peace and one of the safest places for travel, investment and business for the foreigners. They said that it would boost the confidence of foreign investors and tourists.

The LCCI office-bearers appreciated the British Government and British High Commission for taking favorable initiatives for Pakistan. They also hailed Pakistani government and security agencies for proactively tackling the law & order challenges and paid tributes to their sacrifices for making country a wonderful and safe land. They said that Pakistan has paid heavily in the past but now the things were moving in favor of the country and paving way for a bright future. They said that United Kingdom has allowed tourists and businessmen to travel to various parts of Pakistan. They said that this major happening would definitely flourish the tourism sector, airline business, hotel industry and improve the economic health of the people in northern areas which have a great attraction for the tourists. They said that the recent travel advisory was not a small thing as United Kingdom was one of the biggest economies of the world. They said that visits of foreigners would help explore huge untapped potential of tourism sector which would not only help generate much-needed foreign exchange but would also help highlighting soft image of the country. “Positive travel advisories from other countries are well on the way”, they said and added that government should take business community on board so that it could add to the government’s efforts for economic stability.