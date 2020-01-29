Share:

LAHORE - The Governing Body of the Lahore Development Authority has decided to start receiving development charges from the plot holders of LDA City.

According to LDA spokesperson, the decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of governing body of Lahore Development Authority chaired by LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran on Tuesday.

The development works have been estimated to cost Rs 2.3 million per kanal, but the plot owner will have to deposit half of this amount as promised earlier by the LDA. The ten marla plot owner will have to deposit Rs 690,000 where as five marla plot owner will have to pay Rs 400,000 per plot, spokesperson said.

The meeting decided to issue chip embedded smart card to the property owners of Jubilee Town, LDA Avenue-1 and Mustafa Town with the technical support of NADRA in order to eliminate chances of forgery and impersonation for property transfer.

The meeting amended the LDA Building & Zoning Regulations 2019 and decided to outsource the inspection of buildings for issuance of completion certificates, under the ease of doing business program of the World Bank.

Architects and town planners registered with LDA have been allowed for carrying out inspection of all the newly constructed residential buildings as well as commercial and industrial buildings up to a height of 50 feet. These town planners will submit cases, complete in all the respects, for issuance of completion certificate to LDA which will issue completion certificate after fulfilling codal formalities. The meeting also made correction in the draft Land Use Rules 2019 and decided not to allow change in land use of plots on both sides of Lahore Canal Road from Jallow to Thokar Niaz Baig.

On request by the Privatization Commission of Pakistan, the meeting allowed increase in floor area ratio for the 15 kanal piece of land of Services International Hotel, on 150

feet wide Upper Mall road.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana, Pir Mukhtar Ahmad, Umer Aftab Dhillun, and Muhammad Atif, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Director General LDA Sumair Ahmed Syed, WASA Managing Director Sayed Zahid Aziz and representatives of the Provincial Local Government, Housing, P&D and Finance Departments as well as of the Commissioner Lahore Division.