LAHORE - PPP Central Secretary Information Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Tuesday called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi in his chamber and discussed matters of mutual interest and prevailing political situation. Chandi visited the chamber of PPP Parliamentary Leader in the PA Syed Hasan Murtaza. Ali Haider Gilani and Shazia Abid were also present. On getting information of the arrival of Maula Bakhsh Chandio, the Speaker invited him to his chamber. After the meeting, the Speaker accompanied the visiting leader to his car to say goodbye.