LAHORE-Acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat has applauded US authorities for taking a much needed step to fine Delta airlines on its discriminatory move against Muslim passengers.

Delta has been fined $50,000 after the federal Transportation Department found that it discriminated against three Muslim passengers who had been cleared by the airline’s security but were barred from flights, according to a consent order.

Sana Hassan, a lawyer for the Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and for the couple who filed the complaint, said the fine was a step in the right direction. She said her clients, Nazia and Faisal Ali, had been returning from a 10-year wedding anniversary trip in Paris when they were asked to get off the Delta flight.

Lauding the US move against the airline, Mehwish tweeted: “It is a sad state of affairs that has bought us to this. Perceptions have to change and people have to be more tolerant of one another irrespective of background, religion or appearance.”

A Delta spokeswoman, Lisa Hellerstedt, said in an email statement that the airline had no tolerance for discrimination, but disputed the agency’s findings.

“While we understand that our best customer service was not reflected in how the incident was handled, we disagree with the Department of Transportation’s contention that Delta engaged in discriminatory conduct,” Ms. Hellerstedt said

