LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic incident in a factory here at Imamia Colony. In his condolence message, he expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathies over the loss of precious human lives in factory incident. He offered fateha for the departed souls and also condoled with the bereaved family members.