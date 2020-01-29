Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Tuesday that ministries are not necessary to serve masses as his political party had shown his skills during a week-long cleanliness campaign in Karachi.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while talking to journalists in Karachi during repair work of Liaquatabad road, said the leadership of MQM-P respects the Prime Minister of Pakistan, however, the political party will rejoin the present government whenever the premier shows some willingness to provide some relief to the metropolis generating 65 per cent revenue of the country.

“Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is working in the metropolis despite having limited resources. Regardless of the issues, MQM-P promises Karachittes to continue its struggle for the resolution of their issues.