Karachi - A four member delegation of the Mitsubishi UFJ Foundation Japan awarded 12 scholarship certificates among the deserving students of the University of Karachi on need cum merit basis on Tuesday.

The Chairman Mitsubishi UFJ Foundation Japan Ryosuke Tamakoshi distributed the certificate of US$3600 (US$300 each student) among the students during a ceremony held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat. The KU Student Financial Aid Office has organized a scholarship award ceremony. Tamakoshi informed the audience that scholarship program was initiated in 2014 and every year 12 students receive scholarships under this program.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that by sponsoring the students, MUFJ is participating in the progress of our society. He mentioned that the students can contribute to the economy and national development of the country, all they need is careful speculation of the world around them. The in charge Student Financial Aid Office Dr Ghazal Khawaja Hummayun said that during the current scenario when almost the entire nation is striving to deal with the financial crunch, University of Karachi owns the financial problems of its students and provide them solutions in the form of scholarships that are awarded on a need cum merit basis. She shared that Karachi University believes student should not left the university due to their financial problems and said that the Student Financial Aid Office was established to facilitate students who have been facing financial issues besides facilitating merit based grants and scholarships. The Managing Director MUFJ Kunihiro Watanabe, representative of MUFG Bank and its country head and President and Vice President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Professor Dr S M Taha, members Syndicate, Campus Security Advisor Dr Moiz Khan, faculty members and deans of various faculties were also present on this occasion.