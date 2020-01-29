Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has summoned the 17th national assembly session starting from today.

The assembly session may initiate discussion on legislative process on the bills related to election laws and other matters.

The session may continue for two weeks to also discuss the current political situation, precautionary measures to avoid corona virus, flour crisis and other matters.

The agenda for the national assembly session will be prepared today to share with the MNAs.