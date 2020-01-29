Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday took notice of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud. In a statement, the bureau’s chief revealed that ATM card users were being called to contact on some fake numbers to record their information. “The people are also being tricked by saying that NAB or other relevant departments would soon speak to them regarding ATM issue,” he added. The NAB chairman further assured to take action against those maligning name of the anti-corruption watchdog with fake calls. Justice Javed Iqbal has ordered conducting inquiry of the fraud so that persons involved in damaging the repute of the NAB could be arrested and handed over to police for further legal proceedings as per law. It may be mentioned here that NAB has so far arrested and handed over nine fake impersonators who were posing to be fake NAB officers. Legal proceedings against them were being continued right now.