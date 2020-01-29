Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said there is no extremism in Pakistan and the followers of Islam can never be terrorists.

The SAPM addressed a ceremony and said, “Pakistan is the only country in the world which was created in the name of Islam. The country is facing different challenges at the moment and we have to work together to overcome them.

“Propaganda is being created across the world against Islam and the western media has distorted its image. Those who are counseling us over humanity should first think about their own acts.”

Earlier today, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan took to Twitter and said ‘noora league’ [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] has fled from Pakistan.

The SAPM, while hinting at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, said he escaped from the country in November. The leadership looks healthy before cameras, in party meetings, at hotels and on the streets of London but is sick on papers and in front of the courts, she added.

Dr. Firdous said the PML-N leaders take salary from the parliament and are not available to serve the nation which has never seen such sick people before. Those who are claiming innocence despite looting the country cannot escape accountability, she concluded.