The Kartarpur Corridor is a 4.5-kilometre passage which allows people from India to visit a prominent Sikh shrine in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Pakistani private news channel reported that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), an intelligence agency, planned to launch a terror attack along the route of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Pakistan media group reported that Islamabad’s intelligence agencies had countered their plan, through which India had wanted to incite Sikhs to carry out anti-Pakistan activities.

“The Intelligence agencies have passed such information to the concerned authorities and the security of the corridor has been beefed up after the revelation,” the media group reported. Meanwhile, India did not offer any immediate reaction to this claim.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur area to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur area.

As per the agreement signed between the two arch-rivals, the operation of the corridor can be suspended in the event of “certain exigencies and threat concerns”.

Pakistan and India signed an agreement on 24 October 2019 to open the Kartarpur Corridor to allow pilgrims of any religion from both countries to visit their shrines.