Pakistan has consistently supported the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. Pakistan on Wednesday came out in support of the Middle East peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump based on conditionality subject to Palestinian mode of response in terms of the proposal of Israel and Palestine emerging as an independent state but has raised serious concerns regarding stipulating Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

“Pakistan continues to support a just and lasting solution of the Palestinian issue, through dialogue and negotiations, that leads to the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including the right of self-determination,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

Pakistan also reiterated its support for a two-state solution, saying that a “viable” and “independent” state of Palestine should be established on the basis of parameters agreed upon by international platforms.

India’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that New Delhi has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause and has called for a two-State solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

“We reiterate our view that final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two and be acceptable to both (Israel and Palestine). We urge both parties to engage on issue, including proposals put forward by the United State,” the ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.