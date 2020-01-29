Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Tuesday received a Mobile Health Unit to be used in the remote areas of the country providing healthcare to people at their doorsteps.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza (SAPM) received the Mobile Health Unit donated by the State of Palestine to the Government of Pakistan. A ceremony in this regard was held at the Embassy of State of Palestine in Islamabad.

Ambassador of Palestine in Pakistan and Federal Secretary Health Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik were present on the occasion. The mobile health unit will be used in any of remote areas of Pakistan where geographical access to health services is a challenge, stated SAPM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza speaking on the occasion.

“We are grateful to the State of People of Palestine for this gesture. Pakistan has long-standing relation with people of Palestine. We have always stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters and voiced support against the unjust occupation of their lands,” added Mirza.