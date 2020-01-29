Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Kaleem Imran, Sindh Inspector General of Police, in Islamabad on Wednesday. At the meeting, the police official and the premier discussed in the overall law and order situation in the province.

The appointment of new IGP for Sindh was delayed by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, as the government allies expressed "deep concerns" over the decision.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے آئی جی سندھ سید کلیم امام کی ملاقات #PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/fWNyXN9ShN — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 29, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss the appointment of a new IGP in the province of Sindh.