Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair has on Tuesday said that the audit report of Pakistan Railways is a slap on the government’s face.

The PML-N leader stressed that the audit report has exposed the National Accountability Bureau-Niazi nexus.

He said all allegations that were leveled against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his team are being proven false. PM Imran Khan should apologize from the nation and PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Saad Rafique.

It has been proven that Khawaja Saad Rafique has been victimized to take political revenge and his honesty has unfolded before the world as he increased the revenue of the Pakistan Railways from Rs 18 billion to Rs 40 billion. NNI