ISLAMABAD - The PSX Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 42,299.19 points as compared to 42,539.23 points on the last working day with the negative change of 240.04 points (0.56%). A total of 189,002,866 shares were traded compared to the trade of 198,479,790 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.715 billion as compared to Rs 6.566 billion during last trading day. Total 356 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market on Tuesday, out of which 130 recorded gain and 206 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 29,705,000 shares and price per share of Rs 24.83, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 25,378,500 and price per share of Rs 24.15 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 9,870,500 and price per share of Rs 14.09.

ICI Pakistan recorded the maximum increase of Rs 37.66 per share, closing at Rs 722.48 while Indus Motor Co was runner up with the increase of Rs 25.62 per share, closing at

Rs 1072.47.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 36 per share, closing at Rs 1999 whereas prices of Bata (Pak) decreased by Rs 31.17 per share closing at Rs 1918.