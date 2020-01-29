Share:

Rawalpindi-The tension between an elected representative of PTI and Rawalpindi police over the issue of obtaining forceful release of two suspects grew on Tuesday. After that, the political leader wrote a letter to the City Police Officer highlighting the rise in crime in his constituency and misbehaviour on part of some police officers, informed sources.

The letter was written by PTI MPA PP-15 and Chairman Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Umer Tanvir Butt to CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas demanding a legal action against the negligence and misconduct of police officers, they said.

They said MPA wrote in the letter that crime rate is high in his constituency while police forces are humiliating his voters instead of tackling the criminals, dacoits, drug peddlers, and gangsters.

They added though MPA, his brother and personal assistant of MNA Amir Kiyani were involved in violating the law and obtaining forceful release of two hardcore criminals from the custody of police yet they are pressurising the high-ups of police in order to save their skin from legal action.

They said earlier police had registered a case against more than 32 persons for putting resistance, pointing guns on cops, snatching their official riffles and wireless sets and hurling threats of dire consequences. Of 32, police managed to arrest five accused including the two hardcore criminals Afaq and Hamza. Police also obtained physical remand of the accused for three days from court of area magistrate, they said.

According to sources, Muhafiz Force of Rawalpindi police was patrolling the area at Misrial Chowk when they spotted two suspects riding on a motorcycle.

The police team, headed by HC Ulfat Hussain, stopped the suspects and tried to conduct their body search when a criminal Hamza whipped off his pistol and pointed on cops, they said. In the meanwhile, the other accomplices of the two accused numbering in 32 reached at the spot and started resistance with police. The accused snatched guns and wirelesses of police cops besides obtaining forceful release of the two accused, they said.

Later on, the brother of PTI MPA Umar Tanvir Butt and personal assistant of MNA Amir Mehmood Kiyani reached at PS Naseerabad and started pressurising the police to hush up the issue. In the meanwhile, the news of forceful release of two suspects went viral on social media putting the high command on the toes.

All the senior police officers rushed to PS Naseerabad and probed the matter, sources said.

In the light of inquiry report, police found the men of MPA and MNA guilty and registered a case against them on behalf of HC Ulfat Hussain and held five accused during raids, sources said.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Naseerabad Amir Raffique confirmed the incident. He said more than 32 people attacked police party and obtained forceful release of two suspects including Hamza who is involved in a series of murder, dacoity, and narcotics smuggling cases. He said later on brother of PTI MPA and PA to MNA came into police station and tried to influence on investigators.

“We will not bow before any political pressure and will solve the matter on merit,” the SHO asserted. He said police had obtained three days physical remand of accused and interrogating them. He said 27 accused are still at large and would be arrested soon.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, during an interaction with this correspondent, also said the police party came under attack for ensuring rule of law and during official duty. Action would be taken against the accused as per law, he warned.

PTI MPA and Chairman PFA Umar Tanvir Butt, when contacted, said police did injustice by arresting Hamza and tortured him in police station. He said Afaq was criminal who fled from scene. He said locals approwached my brother in public secretariat seeking help in this regard. He said his brother went police station for releasing an innocent boy, but police implicated them in dacoity case. He said he has contacted with CM and other high-ups for justice.