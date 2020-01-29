Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders and Members National Assembly, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were taken into custody on Tuesday after they led a protest demonstration against PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen’s arrest, outside National Press Club here. They were atrested along with around 15 workers of PTM, according to the reports. However, the Kohsar police neither confirmed nor rejected arrest of the leaders. An official at the police station said that they know nothing about the arrest of PTM leaders. SHO Kohsar police station Akhtar Ali didn’t pick the phone when this correspondent tried to reach him for comments. The PTM workers were attending the protest along with politicians Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar. Earlier reports suggested that politician Afrasiab Khattak was also taken into custody but the same could not be confirmed.