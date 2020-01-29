Share:

Lahore - As a follow up to the Prime Minister’s recent Lahore visit, Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sat together at the latter’s office to build a strong working relationship for smoothing running of the government.

After days of internal bickering, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Lahore on Sunday last to set the Punjab house in order.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar was conspicuous by his absence in all the meetings chaired by the Prime Minister.

Tuesday’s meeting between the two bigwigs seems to be an effort to dispel the impression of any discord between the two high offices.

An official handout issued after the meeting said that the Governor and the Chief Minister discussed political matters and also agreed to continue working jointly for the largest good of the public.

The official release also quoted the Chief Minister as stating that there was no political crisis in Punjab, nor would it be allowed to surface.

All government stakeholders, he said, were at one page. “The PTI government is even stronger than before under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and rumor-mongers and conspirators are facing defeat at every occasion”, he maintained.

Chief Minister also said that PTI government was moving forward by taking everyone along. He reaffirmed that transformation of Punjab, as the best province, alongwith the provision of best available facilities to the people, was the objective of the incumbent government.

“All will work jointly and nobody will be given an opportunity of a complaint”, the Chief Minister observed.

He also said that no hurdle will be tolerated in the journey of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Governor said that Punjab government was taking historic steps for public welfare.

Also, the Governor and the Chief Minister jointly chaired a meeting on Aab-e-Pak Authority at the CM Office. Different matters including the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens came under review and the Chief Minister said that this authority had been constituted to provide clean drinking water to every citizen.

He reiterated that promise of providing clean drinking water to every nook and corner of the province would be fulfilled.

Rs 8billion have been allocated for the provision of clean drinking water in the Annual Development Programme, said the Chief Minister.

He, however, regretted that an important matter of providing clean drinking water was ignored in the past and directed that matters concerning the Aab Pak Authority should be settled at the earliest along with a business plan. He further said that operational and maintenance units should also be developed for monitoring and continued functioning of water supply schemes because access to clean drinking water was the right of every citizen.

The Chief Minister noted that community’s role in the operationalisation of water supply schemes was very important.

He also directed that necessary steps should be taken on a fast-track basis to make up for the delay in implementation of schemes.

Governor told the Chief Minister that the best team was available for Aab-e-Pak Authority and mid-night oil was burnt for the success of this project.

“We want to develop a unified model for ensuring clean drinking water to the citizens and Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will have to take a lead for this project”, he added. The meeting was told that 3353 water supply schemes were functional out of a total of 5136 schemes while 1783 schemes were non-functional. Out of a total of 3050 water filtration plants, as many as 2312 are functional, while 738 are non-functional.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, SMBR, Chairman Aab Pak Authority Maj. Gen. (Retd) Ahmed Nawaz Saleem Mela and others attended the meeting.