LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that the government would allow the use of only auto disabled syringes in near future.

The Minister chaired a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education department to review the suggestions to control the reuse of syringes and the progress vis-à-vis introduction of auto disabled syringes. Secretary SH&ME$ Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Amir Zaman Khan, MD Children Hospital Prof Salim, Zubair Ijaz, Nasreen Butt, Malik Irshad, Prof Imran and experts of the infectious disease participated in the meeting. The Minister took a review of the progress on hospital waste management and directed that stringent measures must be taken for the implementation of SOPs.

“We have constituted a committee of experts to look after the procurement of Auto Disabled Syringes for public sector hospitals. The Committee will oversee the quality of syringes and ensure competitive rates,” she said.

“The Punjab Healthcare Commission has been directed to implement the SOPs for disposal of syringes and other infectious waste at hospitals and private laboratories,” she said.

The meeting also reviewed the use of new technology for the molding of auto disabled syringes.

Six-member committee formed for residential houses at LGH

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar on Tuesday constituted a six member committee for resolving the issue of official residences, flats and quarters for employees of Lahore General Hospital. Head of Ophthalmology Prof Muhammad Moeen will head the committee that comprises Prof Muniza Saeed, Prof Muhammad Hanif, Prof Khalid Waheed, Dr Irfan Malik and Dr Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah. The committee will submit its report within two weeks.

Prof Alfreed Zafar said that initiative was aimed at setting criterion for allotment of residences, flats and quarters keeping in view the nature of job, grade and seniority of employees. He said that besides ensuring judicious use of available accommodations, new houses, flats and quarters would be constructed for facilitating maximum number of employees.