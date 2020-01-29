Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rewarded batsman Saud Shakeel for leading Pakistan to 50-over ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 title by naming him as captain for the one-off 50-over fixture against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The tour schedule will be announced in due course but the MCC team will visit Lahore from 13 to 19 February. The 24-year-old Saud is one of the 11 players who have been retained from the side that defeated Bangladesh by 77 runs in the tournament final in Dhaka in November 2019. The other 10 are Akif Javed, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, M Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul and Umar Khan. Zeeshan Malik is the only new face in the 12-player squad. The 23-year-old scored 780 runs in the just-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament at an average of 52. Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, who were also members of the side that won in Dhaka, were not considered as they have already graduated to the senior team set-up. Meanwhile, Northern coach Mohammad Wasim has also announced his 12-player side for the twenty20 match. The side will be captained by Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir and also includes Ali Imran, Haider Ali and Zaid Alam, who were members of the 15-player Northern side which defeated Balochistan by 52 runs in the final of the National T20 Cup. Apart from the 50-over and 20-over matches against the PCB-selected sides, MCC will also play two 20-over matches against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. These matches will be part of the two teams’ warm-up matches ahead of the Pakistan Super Leagues 2020.