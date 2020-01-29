LAKKI MARWAT - Three people were killed in separate firing incidents in parts of the district, said police on Tuesday.
They said that body of a man
who had gone missing on January 26 was found dumped in the
field near Lakki city. Complainant Syed Rehman, nephew of
the deceased told police that on
January 26, his uncle Habibur
Rehman had gone to fields in
Jabbari area to look after gram
crop. “He did not return the
same day nor did the relatives
find any clue about his whereabouts despite hectic search,”
he maintained.
The complainant further told
police that next day they again
combed the area in search of his
uncle and found his bullet riddled body dumped in the fields.
Police said that the body was
shifted to government city hospital for medico legal formalities as the complainant claimed
that they had no enmity with
anyone.
They said that they had started investigation after registration of case against unknown
killer under section 302 (premeditated murder) of Pakistan
Penal Code in Lakki Marwat police station.
Separately, an Afghan boy
Shafiullah was gunned down in
Dall Mill area in the outskirts of
Lakki city by unknown motorcyclists. “The boy received several
bullets and he died instantly,”
police said.
The firing incident panicked
the local residents of the congested locality. The body was
taken to Government City Hospital where it was handed over
to legal heirs after conducting post mortem. Police said
that they had registered a case
against killers under relevant
section of law and began investigation.
Similarly, a man was shot
dead in Surdag Bitanni area in
the limits of Tajori Police Station. Complainant Rasool Jana
Bibi, widow of deceased told the
police that her husband Sherin
was killed by his nephew Basta
Jan in front of the house.
She said that her killed husband had a women related dispute with the killer who escaped
the scene after the incident. Police have begun investigation
after registration of case against
killer under relevant section of
law in Tajori police station.
Meanwhile, Over Rs29 million has been spent on uplift
schemes in different sectors in
the area of Lakki Marwat tehsil
during previous local government, claimed former tehsil
naib nazim advocate Hafiz Asif
Saleem on Tuesday.
Speaking at a function here
in Lakki city, he said that he ensured transparent utilisation of
funds allocated for uplift works
under his share. He said that the
uplift schemes executed during
his tenure enable local citizens
to avail basic amenities at their
doorsteps.
The function was arranged to
distribute winter wears among
poor and deserving people of
the town. JUI-F office bearers
and area elders attended the
event.
Hafiz Saleem said that he
spent funds on pavement
of streets and water supply
schemes to ensure provision
of drinking water and better
sanitation facilities to local residents. “Along with a tube well,
21 water pumps were installed
and 74 water tanks were built
to overcome the shortage of
drinking water in rural areas”,
he claimed.
He said that he also spent
funds on provision of school
uniform to the students of government run schools, sewing
machines to widows and wheel
chairs to disable persons.