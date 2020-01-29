Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Three people were killed in separate firing incidents in parts of the district, said police on Tuesday.

They said that body of a man

who had gone missing on January 26 was found dumped in the

field near Lakki city. Complainant Syed Rehman, nephew of

the deceased told police that on

January 26, his uncle Habibur

Rehman had gone to fields in

Jabbari area to look after gram

crop. “He did not return the

same day nor did the relatives

find any clue about his whereabouts despite hectic search,”

he maintained.

The complainant further told

police that next day they again

combed the area in search of his

uncle and found his bullet riddled body dumped in the fields.

Police said that the body was

shifted to government city hospital for medico legal formalities as the complainant claimed

that they had no enmity with

anyone.

They said that they had started investigation after registration of case against unknown

killer under section 302 (premeditated murder) of Pakistan

Penal Code in Lakki Marwat police station.

Separately, an Afghan boy

Shafiullah was gunned down in

Dall Mill area in the outskirts of

Lakki city by unknown motorcyclists. “The boy received several

bullets and he died instantly,”

police said.

The firing incident panicked

the local residents of the congested locality. The body was

taken to Government City Hospital where it was handed over

to legal heirs after conducting post mortem. Police said

that they had registered a case

against killers under relevant

section of law and began investigation.

Similarly, a man was shot

dead in Surdag Bitanni area in

the limits of Tajori Police Station. Complainant Rasool Jana

Bibi, widow of deceased told the

police that her husband Sherin

was killed by his nephew Basta

Jan in front of the house.

She said that her killed husband had a women related dispute with the killer who escaped

the scene after the incident. Police have begun investigation

after registration of case against

killer under relevant section of

law in Tajori police station.

Meanwhile, Over Rs29 million has been spent on uplift

schemes in different sectors in

the area of Lakki Marwat tehsil

during previous local government, claimed former tehsil

naib nazim advocate Hafiz Asif

Saleem on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function here

in Lakki city, he said that he ensured transparent utilisation of

funds allocated for uplift works

under his share. He said that the

uplift schemes executed during

his tenure enable local citizens

to avail basic amenities at their

doorsteps.

The function was arranged to

distribute winter wears among

poor and deserving people of

the town. JUI-F office bearers

and area elders attended the

event.

Hafiz Saleem said that he

spent funds on pavement

of streets and water supply

schemes to ensure provision

of drinking water and better

sanitation facilities to local residents. “Along with a tube well,

21 water pumps were installed

and 74 water tanks were built

to overcome the shortage of

drinking water in rural areas”,

he claimed.

He said that he also spent

funds on provision of school

uniform to the students of government run schools, sewing

machines to widows and wheel

chairs to disable persons.