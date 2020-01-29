Share:

Karachi - An evening in the honor of Professor Shahida Hassan held at Arts Council, Karachi.

“Prof. Shahida Hassan is known for her unique sense of poetry. She is a notable poetess. She is an influencer and role model for other poetess” these thoughts were expressed by Prof. Sehar Ansari in an event organized in the honor of Canadian poetess Shahida Hassan. Chairperson literary committee Ambreen Haseeb Amber said that prof. Shahida Hassan is the prominent poetess of this period. She is representing our era. We should appreciate and praise the real poets with wholeheartedly. On the moment, speaking about her own journey prof. Shahida Hassan Said “Poetry is the part of my life and I keep moving with the flows of my life. People from Pakistan who moved to Canada have worked there to promote Urdu literature”. Poet Sabir Zafar said “In the past, two poetess were famous one was Late Parveen Shakir and other is Shahida Hassan, she has her own place. Prof Shahida writes classy poetry which can help readers to learn & understand”.

Later in the event, chairperson literary committee Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Rehana Rohi, Khalid Moin, Khalida Uzma, Ahmed Jahangir, Suleman Sarwat, Naeem Sameer, Kamran Nafees, Toqeer Taqi and others presented poetry. This event was moderated by Rashid Noor.

Separately, Arts council of Pakistan Karachi is organizing a health seminar “together, towards and tomorrow” on 3:00 pm, 29th January 2020 at Auditorium II with the mutual cooperation of Save a life welfare association. Provincial minister of information & labor Mr. Saeed Ghani and Prof. Qamaruddin Bohra will be the chief guest. Dr. Ayub Shaikh, Prof. Ejaz Farooqi, Dr. Fouzia Khan, Asifa Sohail, Dr. Sadaf Ahmed, Dr. Farhan Essa, Dr. Minhaj A. Qidwai, Dr. Saeed Mohsini & Dr. Qaiser Waheed will expressed their thoughts on the occasion where as Sonia Syed, Mahrukh Iftikhar & Asif Ali Khan will be the moderator.