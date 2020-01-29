Share:

LAHORE - Qatar’s emir has appointed, via decree, a new prime minister, state media reported on Tuesday.

Qatar News Agency said that Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. The emir named Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani as the Gulf state’s new prime minister and interior minister.

Sheikh Khalid took the oath of office before the emir, in a ceremony also attended by Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani.

The new prime minister had been the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office. He worked in the gas industry and was educated in the United States before going on to work for Sheikh Tamim when he was the crown prince. Sheikh Abdullah on Twitter thanked the emir for his guidance during his time as prime minister.