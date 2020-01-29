Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani while reacting on Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam’s rebuttal of his transfer, on Tuesday asked whether the provincial government has to contact the United Nations to replace the provincial police officer.

Talking to a private news channel, Ghani said that the provincial Cabinet had showed no-confidence in the working of IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam. He said that Kaleem Imam is stating that he is not going anywhere and transferring him is not easy. Ghani said that IGP Sindh has actually second reservations shown by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over him.

He alleged that the Kaleem Imam plotted conspiracy against the government by issuing fake reports against him and Provincial Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.