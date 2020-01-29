Share:

The Lebanese Hezbollah group late Tuesday slammed the so-called deal of the century, saying that it "will have very bad repercussions on the future of the region and its peoples."

"The American move is very dangerous and will have very bad repercussions for the future of the region and its people," Hezbollah said in a statement.

The group added that "the demonic American administration, after decades of supporting the occupation, is trying to eliminate the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people."

"This deal would not have taken place without the complicity and betrayal of a number of Arab regimes who have been secretly and publicly involved in this conspiracy," it asserted.

On Tuesday, Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israel-Palestine dispute in the White House where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was present, whereas Palestinian authorities were not represented. During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything the Israelis have been demanding.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various parts of Palestine and Amman, Jordan in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.

#FreePalestine became the top trending hashtag on Twitter shortly after the announcement of the so-called plan.