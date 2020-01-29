Share:

Karachi - A delegation of the United States Consulate General Karachi visited the University of Karachi on Tuesday and offered the university partnerships on films at the campus. The meeting was held in the Vice Chancellor Secretariat in connection with the university partnerships on films and videos and aimed to enhance and utilize existing or closed university partnership grants with universities in Karachi. The visitors briefed the Karachi University that they are looking for the Karachi-based university media/film program that has the capacity and interest in absorbing some newfound knowledge. Lisa Swenarski, Country Cultural Affairs Officer, Islamabad, Cameron Thomas-Shah, Deputy Cultural Affairs Officer, Karachi and Ali Chauhan, Education Advisor Karachi and Richard Boyum, University Partnership Coordinator were part of the visiting delegation. During the visit, the delegation held detailed discussion with the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, in charge Department of Visual Studies Professor Durriya Qazi, Chairperson Department of Mass Communication Dr Fouzia Naz, faculty member Samina Qureshi, Students’ Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali, in charge Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar and other faculty members. The visitors showed interest in conducting workshops, capacity building for filmmaking, group discussions with stakeholders, training program for the trainers, visits of US-based experts at Karachi University for lectures and interaction with an interested group of students and faculty members. The US officials also talked about offering equipment-related training and how to use tools and technology in filmmaking to the students and faculty members of the KU. They also discussed possibilities of online dialogues with filmmaking experts and how to enhance capabilities to produce quality feature films for the international market. The objective of the visit was to learn about different programs being run at the campus which could be helpful and useful in filmmaking. The visitors were briefed on the University’s academic and research pursuits and achievements.