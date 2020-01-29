Share:

ISLAMABAD-Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen on Tuesday said that improving economic situation of women was beneficial to society as it accelerated developments and contributes to reducing poverty. Speaking at a dialogue on ‘leaving no one behind, opportunities and challenges for promoting women’s economic empowerment’ organised by UN Women Pakistan with focus on differently-abled women.

“A long-standing champion of Gender Equality, the Government of Norway has been a key supporter of UN Women in Pakistan since the inception of its flagship programme on empowerment of women home-based workers. This partnership continues to grow and impact the lives of women and girls as we work to ensure no one is left behind. Approximately 40,000 right holders, women HBWs and members from excluded groups, such as women with disabilities and transgender persons residing in 23 districts of Pakistan have benefited from this partnership,” said the ambassador.

“Together, we uphold and strive to ensure that women are economically empowered and afforded opportunities for leadership and participation,” he remarked.