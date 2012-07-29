The total power shortfall in country during last twenty four hours was five thousand one hundred thirty nine megawatts.

According to the spokesman of Energy Management Cell in Lahore on Sunday‚ currently the total power production is thirteen thousand two hundred seventy five megawatts while the demand is eighteen thousand four hundred fourteen megawatts.

He said the presently twelve hours loadshedding is being done in urban‚ while of sixteen hours in rural areas. NNI