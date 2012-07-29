









ISLAMABAD – Justice Khilji Arif Hussain of the Supreme Court, who is also the monitoring judge for NAB cases, held a meeting with the Sindh prosecutor general on Saturday to assess the situation of the restored cases in the province.

During the meeting, it transpired that the 58 NAB cases and six others stood restored in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment of December 16, 2009. As per details, 30 NAB cases have been disposed of, while the remaining ones are at various stages of prosecution/investigation. For the other six cases, one was disposed of by an anti-terrorism court, while in another case accused is an absconder. The remaining four cases are at various stages of arguments.

Justice Khilji directed the prosecutor general to complete the prosecution in a most efficient and professional manner and ensure that the cases were decided on merit at the earliest possible time.