Share:

KARACHI - At least five officials and personnel of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were suspended and a departmental enquiry against them was initiated after a video surfaced on the social media showing immigration staff manhandling a passenger at the Jinnah International Airport.

Taking notice of a video gone viral on social media showing the immigration officers manhandling a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, the FIA director suspended Inspector Muzammil Jatoi, Sub-Inspector Zakir Hussain and constables Attaullah Memon, Kashifuddin and Hamza for their involvement in the incident. According to the FIA spokesperson, the director has directed the additional director for immigration to conduct a thorough enquiry into the incident.

In the letter issued by the FIA officials over the incident, it was stated that a 32-year-old passenger, namely Muhammad Umair, coming from Doha was not in his senses, adding that on arrival in the lounge he was talking nonsense.

“He misbehaved passengers in the queue. When the staff tried to detain him in a separate room, he became angry and lost control. The FIA staff also sustained minor injuries in the process,” reads a letter of the FIA given to the police.

Later, police officials released the passenger after they did not find any concrete evidence against him. On the basis of this letter, the FIA is saying that the passenger was drunk. It is mentioned in the letter “it seems the passenger was drunk and this was written without any blood test,” police said. “The FIA did not even pursue the case; that is why the police released the passenger.”

A video went viral on the social media showing at least five FIA officials, including an inspector, torturing a young passenger inside the passenger terminal at Jinnah International Airport.