Share:

LAHORE - Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri called on Interim Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari and shared views on promotion of higher education and research development.

Speaking on the occasion, Askari said institutions of higher education play active role in the development of economy and human resource.

He said: “We have to bring public universities at a par with international standards. Focus on the quality education is needed for the consistent promotion of higher education and human resource, and Pakistan can achieve several targets through quality higher education.” He said educational institutions should also focus on the research development besides quality education. He said favourable environment in our universities is needed to attract students from foreign universities and universities should use all-out resources for the promotion of higher education. He said economic and social condition of the country can only be improved through the promotion of higher education. The quality education is the only way to face challenges of poverty, unemployment and ignorance. He said the education system is being improved speedily for the promotion of higher education. Pakistan has talent, and we need encouragement of our students. Education is the key to the success and bright future of Pakistan. He said we need to take correct decisions for the promotion of higher education. He said research development can be promoted through effective direct links of agriculture, industry and livestock.

He said the HEC has rendered valuable services for the supremacy of merit and improvement of academic standards.