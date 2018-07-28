Share:

LAHORE-Model-turned-politician Abbas Jafri from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has won Sindh Assembly seat PS-125 with 30, 687 votes.

The MQM has lost the provincial assembly seat PS-126 and PS-125 from its home ground Azizabad in Karachi. The PTI which has emerged as a major political force has won from both these constituency.

Talking to The Nation previously, Abbas Jafri said, “PTI is the change Karachi needs and while representing my constituency PS 125 I intend to achieve the change they want to see. Weather, I win or lose I will continue doing my social work. I want to change the culture policies of Pakistan through politics.”

He added: “Pakistan has a rich culture. If I win I will first establish Pakistan Fashion Council which will be run by government. I will promote our real fashion style internationally in fashion weeks. The money should be given to the workers who do brilliant work in remote areas but aren’t given their proper rights.”