Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University has sent computerised admission forms to thousands of its students across the country, encouraging them to continue their future study.

They may take admissions for the next programme from August 1, a press release on Saturday said.

They can also download the forms from the university’s website, it was announced here. The fresh students have also been invited to take admission with the start of next semester, autumn, 2018.

They may also down-load Admission forms from the website, or get the same with prospectus from the regional offices.

The admissions will open its new admissions for Matric to PhD programs in various disciplines from Wednesday (August-1).

According to Directorate of Admissions, a comprehensive plan has been worked out to facilitate the students in the admission process. Prospectus’ sale points will be set up at the University’s main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui has directed the Directorate to provide maximum facilities to the applicants in taking the admission in their desired discipline as well as ensuring availability of admission forms at nearest places.

He has also advised all regional directors to set up special ‘Students Facilitation Centre’ at their offices.

There are comprehensive arrangements to properly address the students’ suggestions and complaints.

A well-managed information and Complaint Centre is already working at the University’s main campus for this purpose, an official of Directorate said.