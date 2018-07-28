Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Elderly Kashmiri politician and Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Geelani welcomed the statement of PTI chief and Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan that Kashmir is the core issue between India and Pakistan and the two countries should resolve it through dialogue.

In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar late Friday, Geelani expressed hope that the election in Pakistan would lead to a stable government in the country. He said all the religious and political organisations should work together, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the Line of Control.

Geelani while referring to the statement of PTI chief Imran Khan, said it reflected the state policy of Pakistan. “I on behalf of my nation offer my congratulation to Imran Khan on his achievement,” Geelani said.

Praying for the prosperity and stability of Pakistan, Syed Ali Geelani hoped that all the religious and political organisations in Pakistan would serve their best for progressive and stable Pakistan. He said the country is very much important in the Muslim world and it is the centre of hope not only for the Subcontinent but for the whole Muslim Ummah.

Hailing Imran Khan for clear Kashmir policy, Syed Ali Geelani said, “Now it is time for India to reciprocate. India should come clear on Pakistan’s offer. We hope Pakistan’s offer and spirit of flexibility will be reciprocated by India so that new vistas of cooperation are opened for resolution of issues including Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.”

He urged Indian leadership to shun its stubborn, haughty and colonial attitude and come forward for sorting out all outstanding issues with Pakistan particularly the Kashmir dispute.

He stressed for the cordial relation among Iran, Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Nepal & Pakistan. He said that the best relation between the countries would lead the region to overall stability, peace, development, and progress. “We hope the PTI chief will lead Pakistan and improve relations with neighbouring countries,” he said. He added global cooperation and friendly relations were key to success and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference executive council members expressed deep anguish over the continuous house arrest of its chairman Syed Ali Geelani and plight of detainees languishing in different jails, another report said.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Mohd Shafi, Bilal Sidiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohd Yusuf Naqash, Bashir Andrabi, Nisar Husain Rather while leading a demonstration protested against continuous house arrest of its chairman, Syed Ali Geelani . They also protested the ill-treatment meted out to the detainees lodged in different jails including Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Riyasi, Baramulla, Bijbehara, Kupwara and Srinagar central jail.

Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Imran Ahmad Bhat, Ab Rashid Lone, Mohd Shafi Mir and Arshad Hussain Bhat also participated in the protest demonstration. Meanwhile, Hurriyat spokesman lashed at authorities for keeping Gh Nabi Sumji under continuous house arrest.