Rwalpindi - Former provincial law minister and newly-elected PTI MPA Muhammad Basharat Raja said that All Parties Conference of the losing parties in 2018 elections was completely failed as their differences appeared on first day when Shehbaz Sharif refused to accept the demand of other political parties. “The people not only rejected them but also not allowed to come into parliament to represent them which is not acceptable to these losers,” he expressed these views while talking to media men in Dhamial House on Saturday.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has achieved a thumping majority and would form governments in the centre and in Punjab.

He said it would be a great honour for people of Rawalpindi if he was given the portfolio of the Provincial Law Ministry.

He said the people of Rawalpindi were fed up with the PML-N narrative and politics that was why they rejected its candidates Malik Abrar Ahmed and Malik Iftikhar Ahmed.

However, he said that they believed in politics of reconciliation and would not take revenge from their political opponents.

To a query, he said it was premature to talk about no-confidence motion against Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, Vice Presidents of Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards. We will not take political revenge and will work with all stakeholders for the betterment and development of the city, he added. “There are four basic problems in Rawalpindi including water, health, education and space for graveyards and we will solve these problems on priority basis,” he said.

He said the doors of Dhamial House are open for public round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, PPP candidate from NA-61 Haji Gulzar Awan also held a press conference in Rawalpindi Press Club and said the Election Commission of Pakistan has disappointed the people by stopping the results of general elections 2018.

He added the security forces have kicked out polling agents of PPP from all the polling stations at the time of counting.