Islamabad - Sang-e-Meel’ has published one of its unique publication Aqwal-e-Abwul Hassan written by Dr Inaam-ul-Haq Javed. The book is consisted of thought-provoking notions, sayings, poetic wisdom and a bunch of novel ideas.

It has 120 pages with a tag price of Rs400 only. Dr Inamul Haq Javed is author of more than 50 books.