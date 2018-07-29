Share:

QUETTA - President Balochistan Awami Party Jam Kamal has said that his party would form government in the province with the cooperation of coalition partners.

Addressing a news conference in Quetta on Saturday, he said the elected independent representatives are desirous to join BAP.

Replying to a query, he expressed satisfaction over holding of the recent general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

On this occasion, a newly elected independent MPA announced to join Balochistan Awami Party.

Recounting makes

no difference

Staff Reporter from Khanewal adds: Recounting of vote carried out in NA-151, PP-203 and PP-210 made no change in the already declared results. Losing PTI candidate for NA-151 Khanewal, Ahmad Yar Hiraj who had secured 109,520 votes against PML-N’s Muhammad Khan Daha who won the seat with 111,198 votes, had sought for recounting of rejected votes numbered 3,670. However, recounting process made no difference in the already declared result. In PP-203 independent candidate Dr Khawar Ali Shah secured victory by gaining 36,982 votes against PTI candidate Akbar Hayat Hiraj who got 34,751.

The result, however, remained the same after recounting of votes. In PP-210, losing PTI candidate Ch Khalid Javed who had obtained 45,229 votes against winning PML-N candidate Haji Attaur Rehman who had got 48,797 votes, had filed application for recounting.