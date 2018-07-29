Share:

LAHORE - The City received scattered showers on Saturday with experts predicting more rains during the next couple of days.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and scattered rains caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius and 26C respectively. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Lahore during the next couple of days.

Rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Hazara, Bannu, D I khan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Zhob, D G Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.